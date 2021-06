The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Arizona Wildcats will square off on the first day of the 2021 College World Series. One of the best teams from the SEC will get the opportunity to face off against one of the best teams from the Pac-12 in Omaha. The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Arizona Wildcats will meet in the second game of the College World Series after NC State and Stanford wrap up game 1.