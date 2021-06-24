Deputies: Man arrested after exposing himself to woman in a Meijer parking lot

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested after deputies said he got in a woman’s car and exposed himself in a Meijer parking lot. A woman said she was sitting in her car at the Meijer on Michigan Route 89 in Gun Plain Township on June 3, 2021, when a man asked her for directions. While she was giving him directions, she told deputies he got in the backseat of her car, told her she was beautiful and exposed himself.