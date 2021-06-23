Cancel
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers optimistic but vague about budget negotiations

By Peter Segall, Alaska Legislature, State & Legislature
Juneau Empire
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers were unable to say Wednesday if a government shutdown can be avoided by next week, but expressed cautious optimism an agreement could be reached before July 1. House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, said she was optimistic about negotiations with the House minority over a vote for the effective date clause of a state budget bill, but declined to give further details saying she didn’t want to derail those talks.

Jesse Kiehl
