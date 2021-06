Ohtani (3-1) earned the win Thursday against the Tigers after tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and a walk while fanning five. This was Ohtani's fourth quality start of the season and all four have come over his last six outings -- plus, he's now allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts. The right-hander owns an excellent 2.70 ERA and is scheduled to make his next start against the Rays on the road next week.