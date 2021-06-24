Delaware County board says COVID is 'overwhelming' health department

Marshfield

The Delaware County Board of Supervisors discussed the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and purchased a building on Meredith Street in Delhi for the Department of Social Services at its meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield brought up the pandemic at the end of the meeting.

“We had a health committee meeting today. Our public health department is highly overwhelmed,” Marshfield said. “Delaware County currently has the highest positive COVID cases in the area. We have 11 cases, that ranks us first in the 17 counties in the Capital District. The doctor told us that the age range of cases is from 35-50 and that they are all very, very sick cases. He said that the cases today are much more serious than they have been.”

Marshfield said Otsego County has two active cases. He also noted that the vaccination rate in Otsego County is 53%, while Delaware County is 45%, “and there are some parts of the county that are under 30%.”

Marshfield said that the committee was told a story of an unvaccinated person from another state visiting a family that was also unvaccinated. Members were told the family contracted the virus and that the father had died and the mother was very sick. According to Marshfield, Delaware County is in the bottom 20% of the 62 counties for the percentage of the population vaccinated.

“Mandy (Public Health Director Amada Walsh) wants to remind everyone to get vaccinated,” Marshfield said. “We as leaders have to encourage residents to get vaccinated and if they aren’t vaccinated they need to wear masks and social distance. The health department is putting in a tremendous amount of work. We, as supervisors, need to encourage our residents to get vaccinated. Maybe we could schedule clinics in our towns.”

Bovina Town Supervisor and board Chairwoman Tina Mole said she spoke with Walsh on Friday and she said that Walsh told her that her whole staff is overwhelmed and that, “it’s worse now than it was in 2020 because people aren’t getting vaccinated.”

Walton Town Supervisor Joseph Cetta also talked about the pandemic. “The variants that are here now are more severe and cause more sickness. The vaccines do work on them. I posted on social media to encourage people to get vaccinated.”

Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. “You can go to your primary care doctor, Walgreens, a local pharmacy or a clinic. Get the Johnson & Johnson shot. One shot and you’re done. The peace of mind is well worth it.”

Because of the pandemic, several department heads were unable to use their vacation days in 2020, so the board unanimously approved a resolution extending that vacation time through 2021.

After much discussion, the board approved, 17-2 with Cetta and Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill opposing, the purchase of a house at 60 Meredith Street for the Department of Social Services to use for parental education programs and visitation.

“Basically, we need a place to meet with parents for supervised visitation and parental education,” Social Services Department Commissioner Sylvia Armano said. “With the pandemic, it was hard this past year to coordinate neutral meeting places for parents and children. We were meeting with parents in parks during the winter. With the virus, McDonald’s wasn’t an option. This will allow us to meet with parents in a more stable setting.”

Armano said that there are currently 50 children in foster care and 35 in direct placement with other family members.

County Attorney Amy Merklen said the county has to prove in court that meetings between social workers and parents take place.

“We’re getting pushbacks from court if this doesn’t happen,” Merklen said. “This house will go a very long way to meet this need. The county will get reimbursements from the state and feds for these meetings.”

Tuthill said his biggest concern about buying the house was where parents would be able to park in the winter. “Once the driveway fills with snow, you won’t be able to get too many cars up there,” he said.

Armano replied that she figured that three cars would be able to fit in the driveway.

Cetta raised concerns about taking another property off the tax map. “We just took 129 properties off the tax map with a previous resolution,” Cetta said. “I know the village of Delhi has been complaining about buildings coming off of their tax maps. Is this house really needed?”

Armano answered, “I’m telling you right now we need this house. It’s not a big house. I live in Delhi. I know that taxes have been an issue. I am more than willing to have my taxes to go up for this house.”

Armano said that the taxes had been $3,500 per year according to the owner.

In his “no” vote, Tuthill said, “I like the concept, but I don’t think its the right place.”

In his “no” vote, Cetta said, “My gut feeling is that there are other properties would be available.”

The resolution Cetta referred to about the 129 properties being taken off the tax map was a resolution about a flood buyback program in the town and village of Sidney. The county was awarded $18,915,104 from the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery, Office of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in 2016 to buy 129 homes and elevate seven other homes in Sidney. The resolution passed was expending $50,000 for the county’s planning department.

Also at the meeting, the board remembered Sidney Town Supervisor R. Eugene Pigford, who died June 6, with a resolution honoring him.

“I have known Gene since the early ‘80s when we hooked up electric to his camp,” Marshfield said. “He was gentle, kind and truly loved the Lord. He left the area many times with the Salvation Army to areas of disaster and need. Even in his declining health he was working on zoning issues for the town. He will truly be missed.”

