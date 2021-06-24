Cancel
Politics

Nearly a million Texans set to lose their entire unemployment benefit on June 26

WFAA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott is canceling the extra $300 federal weekly unemployment benefit. Those ineligible for state unemployment will lose their entire jobless benefit.

www.wfaa.com
Greg Abbott
#Texans
Unemployment Benefits
Politics
Economy
Unemployment
South Bend, IN22 WSBT

Confusion over unemployment benefits for Hoosiers

Uncertainty over unemployment. Thousands in our area don't know if or when they'll get extra federal unemployment benefits after Governor Holcomb ordered the state to stop giving them out starting June 19. A judge ruled last week that the state needed to immediately reinstate those benefits, which include an extra...
EconomyAS.com

What are the consequences of unemployment benefits ending according to data?

Elected officials across the US are moving to end enhanced federal unemployment compensation arguing that its disincentivizing people from looking for work. Those benefits have already ended in 22 states removing a lifeline for millions of Americans. What will the consequences of the move be?. As the covid-19 pandemic set...
Economytexassignal.com

Saturday marks Abbott’s deadline for end of federal unemployment benefits

Following a decision by Gov. Greg Abbott, federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits are ending Saturday — more than 70 days before the federal benefits actually expire. That includes a weekly $300 unemployment supplement that continues to be relied on by hundreds of thousands of Texans. Abbott announced that Texas would opt...
PoliticsJezebel

Cutting Unemployment Benefits Isn't Solving Anything

I marvel at politicians’ and government officials’ insistence on reinventing the wheel, so to speak, to attempt to solve a problem when a much clearer answer lies in front of them. Usually, this impulse is cruel and willfully naive, as in the case of state governments cutting federal unemployment benefits in attempts to get people back to work. Thanks to new reporting from the New York Times, we can be even more certain that, in addition to it being morally reprehensible to deny people the benefits they need during an ongoing pandemic (or, really ever), it’s also an ineffective way to make those people return to the workforce. And in fact, the states that have done so may be doing worse than those that have continued to provide residents with unemployment insurance, with respect to attracting workers.
Georgia StateWJCL

Federal unemployment benefits end in Georgia

Georgia ended its participation in pandemic-related federal unemployment programs on Saturday. The state is no longer participating in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC). According to the Georgia Department of Labor, FPUC provides an additional $300...
Arkansas StateKYTV

Pandemic unemployment benefits in Arkansas set to end Saturday

(KY3) - Federal unemployment benefits that were established to help people through the COVID-19 pandemic end Saturday in Arkansas. After June 26, Arkansas will end its participation in the federal program that gives unemployed workers an additional $300 a week. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made an announcement last month about...
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Unemployment, temporary disability benefits rising

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders collecting unemployment benefits and temporary disability insurance are getting more in their checks starting next month, the state Department of Labor and Training announced Friday. For new claims with an effective date of July 4 or later, the maximum weekly benefit rate for unemployment...
Economyprovidencejournal.com

Unemployment benefits to increase for some in RI

Some Rhode Island unemployment insurance checks will be going up next month as the state Friday announced that the maximum weekly benefit is rising this year. The maximum weekly benefit for unemployment insurance and temporary disability insurance are adjusted each summer based on labor market conditions. The top weekly unemployment...