Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

semoball.com
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) -- Held homerless during a two-game visit to Marlins Park, the high-scoring Toronto Blue Jays departed from their blueprint and won with pitching. Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings and three relievers completed a five-hitter as Toronto beat Miami 3-1 Wednesday night to complete a sweep.

www.semoball.com
Related
MLBConnecticut Post

Back home, Orioles beat Blue Jays 7-1 behind Mullins' 2 HRs

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins swatted his second home run of the game, then took a curtain call as the fans at Camden Yards twirled orange shirts in celebration. The Baltimore Orioles are going through a nightmare on the road right now, but back home against Toronto, they gave their crowd plenty to cheer about.
MLBchatsports.com

Gurriel Hits RBI Double In 9th, Blue Jays Beat Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches to break a ninth-inning tie, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night. The hits came with one out against Yimi García (3-6), who entered the game after Sandy Alcantara stymied the Blue...
MLBfishstripes.com

Blue Jays vs. Marlins Series Preview

Back at home, the Miami Marlins host the Toronto Blue Jays for a two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday night. Toronto is a homer-happy team that leads the American League with 107 home runs. The Marlins’ pitching staff, however, has allowed the fewest home runs in the game. This series...
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk bids to provide more woes for O's

Randal Grichuk will have another chance to torment the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon as the Toronto Blue Jays try to take the four-game series at Buffalo, N.Y. Grichuk has hit 20 career homers against the Orioles after his three-run blast on Saturday helped the Blue Jays to a...
MLBallfans.co

Biggio, Gurriel power Blue Jays in 2-1 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches to break a ninth-inning tie, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night. The hits came with one out against Yimi García (3-6), who entered the game after Sandy Alcantara stymied the Blue...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blue Jays look to solve Trevor Rogers, beat Marlins

The Toronto Blue Jays, who finally have outfielder George Springer back in the lineup, will go for their fourth straight win when they visit the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. Springer went 0-for-4 on Tuesday in just his fifth game since signing with Toronto in January. "I feel great," said...
MLBbettingpros.com

Blue Jays and Marlins meet in battle of lefties

Tonight's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins features a pair of left-handed starters in Robbie Ray against Trevor Rogers. The Blue Jays are -130 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Last night's 2-1 victory by Toronto was their third straight while the Marlins have lost consecutive games. Ray (4-3, 3.50) has eight quality starts this season, and is 1-2 with a 2.18 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the Marlins. Toronto is looking to get to an even .500 in Ray's starts, as they are 6-7 with him on the mound this year. Rogers (7-3, 1.87), who has won four of his past five decisions and seven of his last nine, is making his first career start against Toronto. Rogers leads all rookies in wins, ERA, and strikeouts.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Bo Bichette, Robbie Ray lead Blue Jays over Marlins

MIAMI, June 24 (UPI) -- Bo Bichette was the only player to record multiple hits on the night and the Toronto Blue Jays pitching staff held onto a narrow lead late to lift the team to a tight road win over the Miami Marlins in Miami. Bichette went 2 for...
MLBFOX Sports

Stripling expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Orioles

LINE: Blue Jays -246, Orioles +206; over/under is 11 runs. The Blue Jays are 16-18 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto's team on-base percentage of .324 is fifth in the majors. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .434. The Orioles are 10-22 against the rest...
MLBspotonalabama.com

Blue Jays complete season-series sweep of Marlins

Bo Bichette, who leads the majors with 61 runs scored, played a key role in a pair of rallies, propelling the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. Toronto took all four games from Miami this season, including both contests in the just-concluded...
MLBtheScore

Blue Jays rally in 9th to beat Marlins in Springer's return

MIAMI (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays' bats came alive as soon as they had a chance to face someone other than Sandy Alcantara. Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches against reliever Yimi García to break a ninth-inning tie, and Toronto beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Blue Jays duo Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez drills Orioles

Randal Grichuk hit a three-run home run and had four RBIs, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo homer and three RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 12-4 Saturday afternoon at Buffalo. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a two-run home run for the Blue Jays, who have won...
MLBFOX Sports

No fuss: Scherzer goes 6 to help Nationals beat Marlins 5-1

MIAMI (AP) — This time, Max Scherzer didn’t come unbuckled. The Nationals' ace allowed one run in six innings and passed two umpire inspections without a fuss, helping Washington beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Sunday to earn a split of their four-game series. Scherzer (7-4) struck out seven and...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Blue Jays acquire OF Dickerson, RHP Cimber from Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber in a trade Tuesday with the Miami Marlins. Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale. Dickerson is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a...
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Top Orioles 5-2 At Sahlen Field In Buffalo

The Toronto Blue Jays topped the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 yesterday at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits in closing out a four-game series with their seventh win in eight games. Five of those victories came against the Orioles, who have dropped 16 of 18. Vladimir Guerrero...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: Proximity and Job Security

The Blue Jays have some big decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline, and I’m willing to bet that relationships play a bigger role than we realize. What do I mean by that? Well, let me explain how I got to that question to begin with. I started thinking about which MLB players the Blue Jays might consider trading in order to address their bullpen and/or starting rotation ahead of the trade deadline. They arguably have a surplus in the outfield and at the catching position, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that we see someone dealt from the big league roster.