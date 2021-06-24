Lawrenceville will briefly close "College Corridor" road Thursday morning for ribbon cutting ceremony

Lawrenceville will close its "College Corridor" road north of the city's downtown district on Thursday just so they can open it — officially. The city is set to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the corridor, which is also known as the Collins Hill Extension, at 10 a.m. Thursday. That will require the road, which begins just north of the Lawrenceville train depot and heads north to Hurricane Shoals Road, to be closed to vehicle traffic from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to accommodate the proceedings.