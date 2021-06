The Iowa State football program picked up its first commitment since April on Wednesday when punter Tyler Perkins announced his pledge to Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. Iowa State extended a scholarship offer to Perkins on May 18 after monitoring Perkins' development this spring. Perkins heard from Iowa State back in February and built a relationship with executive offensive analyst Rob Grande, who works with the specialists, this spring. Perkins was in Ames over the weekend for an official visit to campus.