Trae Young dominates as Hawks take Game 1 vs. Bucks

By Sarah K. Spencer
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trae Young led the No. 5 seed Hawks to victory, 116-113, over the No. 3 seed Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday in Milwaukee. The Hawks won their first conference finals game in Atlanta history. The Hawks entered the fourth quarter with a three-point lead but...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

