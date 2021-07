PICO RIVERA, Calif. — At least 20 cows were on the moo-ve in a Southern California city after they escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse Tuesday night, authorities said. According to KTLA and KCBS, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded about 7:30 p.m. PDT to an area near Beverly Boulevard, where a herd of cows was roaming the streets. A KTLA helicopter later spotted several of the cows in a cul-de-sac on nearby Friendship Avenue as several sheriff’s cruisers blocked the street.