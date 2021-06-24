Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1

By STEVE MEGARGEE
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sth8p_0adft8oF00

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Trae Young remains as poised as ever in hostile environments in his first postseason.

Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals.

The Hawks improved to 6-2 in road playoff games this year and handed the Bucks their first home loss of the postseason.

“Ever since I was in middle school, when I was going on the road in middle school, I always loved playing on the road,” said Young, who was two points off his career high. “I loved playing against an opposing crowd, an opposing team. It feels like you’re really with your team, and it’s just them in the building. I think that really brings our group together.”

Game 2 is Friday night in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday added 33 points and 10 assists.

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton missed a potential tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Although Middleton scored 15 points, he shot 6 of 23 and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts.

“I've just got to be better,” Middleton said. “It's as simple as that.”

Never before had the Hawks won an Eastern Conference finals game since moving to Atlanta in 1968. The Hawks reached the East finals in 2015, but were swept by Cleveland.

The Hawks did win a title in 1958 and reached the league finals in 1957, 1960 and 1961 when they were in St. Louis.

“It’s special,” Young said. “I wanted to achieve things like this when I was a rookie. Coming in as a rookie, you don’t know how hard it is until you’ve got to actually do it.”

John Collins added 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks. Capela had 12 points and 19 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo scored the first six points in a 9-0 run that turned a 98-96 deficit into a 105-98 advantage with 4:18 left. But the Hawks scored the next five points, and the game went back and forth from there.

“It's a matter of us just trying to withstand, hold the fort and try to make plays,” Collins said. “And I feel like we did that down at the end.”

Middleton missed a pull-up jumper with about 43 seconds left with Milwaukee ahead 111-110. Young missed a shot on the other end of the floor, but Capela grabbed his 19th rebound and scored to put the Hawks in front for good.

After Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton shot an air-ball on a 3-pointer, Young made two free throws with 17.3 seconds remaining.

“He was wide open,” Antetokounmpo said about Connaughton's shot. “Make or miss, we live with that. We believe in him.”

Antetokounmpo made a pair of free throws with 5.3 seconds left, but Young brought the lead back to three and closed the scoring by sinking two free throws of his own with 4.6 seconds remaining.

His focus at the line revealed the veteran savvy the 22-year-old Young has displayed throughout his first career postseason.

“He’s a great player,” Antetokounmpo said. “We've got to make it as tough as possible for him, be physical with him. We don’t want to send him to the free-throw line. We just got to make it, from the first minute to the last minute, tough.”

TIP-INS

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic started but clearly was at less than full strength as he deals with a sore knee. He scored four points and shot 1 of 6. ... Cam Reddish was available to play for the first time in four months but didn't play. Reddish hadn’t played since Feb. 21 due to a right Achilles injury. Hawks coach Nate McMillan had said before the game the Hawks would cautious with Reddish by keeping him behind Tony Snell and Solomon Hill in the rotation. “We haven’t had the opportunity for him to get in any five-on-five since he’s been off,” McMillan said. “He’s been playing the last week or so some two-on-two, three-on-three.”

Bucks: Bobby Portis came off the bench with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter and ended up with 11 points and eight rebounds. Portis hadn’t played a single minute in the last three games of the Bucks' second-round series. ... Milwaukee fell to 11-3 in playoff games at Fiserv Forum. … This is the fifth time the Bucks and Hawks have faced off in the playoffs and their first postseason matchup since the Hawks won 4-3 in a 2010 opening-round series. They’ve split the four previous matchups.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
5
Followers
56K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Nate Mcmillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Ap#The Atlanta Hawks#Eastern Conference#Tip Ins Hawks#Portis#Fiserv Forum#Bucks And Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBAWrn.com

Bucks Fall to Atlanta 116-113

The Milwaukee Bucks struggled shooting from 3-point range and struggled defending the Atlanta Hawks star offensive player in a 116-113 loss in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals. Trae young scored 48 points on 17-34 shooting for Atlanta, who has won the first game of all three of their...
NBAvavel.com

Highlights and Best Moments: Hawks 116-113 Bucks in NBA Playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, TJ Tucker, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday. The Bucks start with the same lineup as they did against the Nets. The last time Atlanta played the Bucks they beat them, will this trend continue?. 8:00 PM12 hours ago. With all the attitude. 7:55 PM12 hours ago. The...
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta ECF Game 1: Hawks Steal Game 1, 116-113

Another Game 1 and another disappointing performance for the Milwaukee Bucks. They were unable to get the job done in Game 1 of the ECF, as the Atlanta Hawks came into Fiserv Forum and stole home-court advantage, 116-113. Milwaukee would start things off with some of the crispest ball movement...
NBANBA

Film Study: Trae Young, Hawks beat multiple Bucks schemes

There is no correct way to defend Trae Young in the pick-and-roll. That’s kind of why the Atlanta Hawks have set almost 4,000 ball screens for him this season. Young and the Hawks have potential answers for every kind of coverage that the Milwaukee Bucks might throw at them in the Eastern Conference finals. There were multiple coverages in Game 1 on Wednesday, and the Hawks solved them enough to register a 116-113 victory, their third Game 1 victory — all on the road! — in as many tries.
NBAfox5atlanta.com

Hawks take Game 1 in Milwaukee, 116-113

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. - The Atlanta Hawks have won their first Eastern Conference Final game since the franchise came to Atlanta. For the third time this postseason, the Hawks also took Game 1 on the road, handing Milwaukee its first home loss of this year's playoffs on Wednesday night. Trae Young's...
NBAwhbl.com

Hawks 116, Bucks 113

MILWAUKEE, WI (WHBL) – The Atlanta Hawks got 48 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds from Trae Young as they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 to take game one of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks took a 59-54 lead into halftime. But Young...
NBAchatsports.com

ECF Game 1 Rapid Recap: Hawks 116, Bucks 113

Another Game 1 for the Bucks and another blunder. The Atlanta Hawks would come in and steal the opening game of this series, 116-113. Despite shooting the basketball poorly from deep in the opening 12 minutes (just 1-of-12 from the 3-point line), Milwaukee was able to claim a three point advantage after one, 28-25. They had fantastic ball movement, creating nine assists in the quarter.
NBAsportschatplace.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/27/2021

Milwaukee Bucks (55-30) vs. Atlanta Hawks (50-36) June 27, 2021 8:30 pm EDT. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks meet Sunday, June 26 in Game 3 of the NBA East Finals at the State Farm Arena. The Bucks and Hawks meet in a crucial contest with the series evened up at 1-1.
NBAYardbarker

Space Erasers: How the Bucks bounced back in Game 2 vs. the Hawks

Trae Young trots up the middle of the floor, crossing half-court with half-purpose, half-intrigue. The screen he's about to receive from John Collins isn't supposed to lead to anything, but it's important to see how the Bucks respond to it. It's drop coverage. Not a surprising choice. This has been...
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Milwaukee visits Atlanta with 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 221.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Bucks lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks in...
NBArotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (6/27/21): NBA DFS Lineups

The only game tonight is Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Hawks and Bucks. The Hawks surprised nearly everyone by waltzing into Milwaukee and taking Game 1. The Bucks blew the Hawks back to Atlanta on Friday, which is where we are for Game 3 tonight. We know for sure that Donte DiVincenzo and De'Andre Hunter are out. The only player that has a chance to join them is the struggling Bogdan Bogdanovic.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Kevin Huerter is huge for this team

The Atlanta Hawks have has some tremendous performances out of Kevin Huerter over the past three seasons. There were none bigger than the massive effort he put in during the final game of the Philadelphia 76ers, which helped them to the series win. He is the glue guy for this...