Justice signs emergency declaration for Marshall County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Marshall County on Wednesday following excessive rainfall and flooding earlier in the week. According to the National Weather Service, up to five inches of rain fell in Marshall County, causing creeks and waterways to overflow their banks. Tom Hart, the director of the Marshall County Office of Emergency Management, said at least 30 homes were damaged by floodwaters.wvmetronews.com