Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anniston, AL

Spotlight on: Aubrey and Leland Fullbright, metaphysical shop

By Faith Dorn
Anniston Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAubrey Fullbright owns a local bookstore and metaphysical shop, Romarin et Corbeaux, with her husband, Leland. The couple saw a demand in the area for this kind of store due to their experience of visiting multiple shops hours away to find certain items they wanted. Romarin et Corbeaux is located at 501 Quintard Avenue, Suite 8, in Anniston. The shop is closed on Mondays and open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.

www.annistonstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Anniston, AL
Anniston, AL
Entertainment
Anniston, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Lange
Person
Gary Oldman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Favorite#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...