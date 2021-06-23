Spotlight on: Aubrey and Leland Fullbright, metaphysical shop

Aubrey Fullbright owns a local bookstore and metaphysical shop, Romarin et Corbeaux, with her husband, Leland. The couple saw a demand in the area for this kind of store due to their experience of visiting multiple shops hours away to find certain items they wanted. Romarin et Corbeaux is located at 501 Quintard Avenue, Suite 8, in Anniston. The shop is closed on Mondays and open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.