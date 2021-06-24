Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrill, WI

Church Mutual Women’s Leadership Initiative presents scholarships

merrillfotonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird annual Merrill scholarship, second annual Mechanicsburg scholarship awarded. Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1, and its Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI) presented two scholarships this year: a third annual scholarship to a Merrill High School senior and a second annual scholarship to a Mechanicsburg High School senior. The scholarship program represents the company’s deep commitment to education and preparing women for leadership roles.

merrillfotonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Merrill, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
Merrill, WI
Education
City
Madison, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Mutual Insurance#Leadership Skills#Charity#Church Mutual Women#S I#Wli#Merrill High School#Mechanicsburg High School#University Of Wisconsin#The Mock Trial Team#Youth Advisory Board#The Church Mutual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Society
News Break
Insurance Companies
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Education
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Trump faces legal and political peril

Former President Trump ’s attempts to remain politically powerful and position himself as a viable 2024 candidate could hit a big hurdle. Prosecutors in New York look to be on the brink of leveling criminal charges against the Trump Organization, according to recent reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post.