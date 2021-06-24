Church Mutual Women’s Leadership Initiative presents scholarships
Third annual Merrill scholarship, second annual Mechanicsburg scholarship awarded. Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1, and its Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI) presented two scholarships this year: a third annual scholarship to a Merrill High School senior and a second annual scholarship to a Mechanicsburg High School senior. The scholarship program represents the company’s deep commitment to education and preparing women for leadership roles.merrillfotonews.com