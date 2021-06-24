Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Trae Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1

WXIA 11 Alive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Trae Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks improved to 6-2 in road playoff games this year and handed the Bucks...

www.11alive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Trae Young
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson’s Reaction To Bucks Win Over Nets Is Going Viral

NBA legend Magic Johnson gave the basketball world another one of his famous “obvious” tweets on Friday afternoon. Almost a full day after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3, the former Lakers superstar/president revealed his not-so-scathing take on the matchup. “The Milwaukee Bucks were led...
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBAvavel.com

Highlights and Best Moments: Hawks 116-113 Bucks in NBA Playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, TJ Tucker, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday. The Bucks start with the same lineup as they did against the Nets. The last time Atlanta played the Bucks they beat them, will this trend continue?. 8:00 PM12 hours ago. With all the attitude. 7:55 PM12 hours ago. The...
NBAchatsports.com

ECF Game 1 Rapid Recap: Hawks 116, Bucks 113

Another Game 1 for the Bucks and another blunder. The Atlanta Hawks would come in and steal the opening game of this series, 116-113. Despite shooting the basketball poorly from deep in the opening 12 minutes (just 1-of-12 from the 3-point line), Milwaukee was able to claim a three point advantage after one, 28-25. They had fantastic ball movement, creating nine assists in the quarter.
NBAwhbl.com

Hawks 116, Bucks 113

MILWAUKEE, WI (WHBL) – The Atlanta Hawks got 48 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds from Trae Young as they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 to take game one of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks took a 59-54 lead into halftime. But Young...
NBAfox5atlanta.com

Hawks take Game 1 in Milwaukee, 116-113

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. - The Atlanta Hawks have won their first Eastern Conference Final game since the franchise came to Atlanta. For the third time this postseason, the Hawks also took Game 1 on the road, handing Milwaukee its first home loss of this year's playoffs on Wednesday night. Trae Young's...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways from 116-113 Game 1 loss to Atlanta Hawks

Coming off a thrilling Game 7 win against the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks were unable to sustain that momentum in last night’s contest. Despite kicking off the Eastern Conference Finals in their home arena in front of the Milwaukee crowd, it was the opposing Atlanta Hawks that handled business. After a grueling 48 minutes that saw the Bucks make countless self-inflicted errors that could have been easily avoided, the Hawks silenced the crowd with a 116-113 victory in Game 1.
NBAsportschatplace.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/27/2021

Milwaukee Bucks (55-30) vs. Atlanta Hawks (50-36) June 27, 2021 8:30 pm EDT. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks meet Sunday, June 26 in Game 3 of the NBA East Finals at the State Farm Arena. The Bucks and Hawks meet in a crucial contest with the series evened up at 1-1.
NBAtwinspires.com

Bucks vs. Hawks: The best player prop bets for Game 3

After being thoroughly dominated on the road in Game 2, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping for a reversal of fortune at home in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT). Will Trae Young and the Hawks pull ahead two games to one...
NBAnewsbrig.com

76ers are ‘lying’ and here’s the favorite to trade for Ben Simmons

Stephen A. Smith is calling the 76ers’ bluff. Just one day after ESPN reported the Sixers are committed to keeping Ben Simmons as “a central piece of their franchise,” the “First Take” host claimed the point guard could be as good as gone in Philadelphia — for the right price.