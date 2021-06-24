Cancel
The Rock Church hosts Summer Camps

kusi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rock Church is hosting in person Summer Camps until August 6. The camps are for ages 5-12 in two week and one week sessions. The camps are open to community and provide a wide variety of activities including sports science arts and adventure. The programs are designed to develop the physical emotional spiritual and social needs of each participant. Classes include.

www.kusi.com
