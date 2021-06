“This is the day which the Lord hath made we will rejoice and be glad in it.” Ps. 118:24. Greetings, blessings and health to all! We are so grateful and praise the Lord for how he has kept us and made ways for us. Looking back over the past 12 plus months there just aren’t words enough to say, “Thank You, Lord.” He’s been so good and will forever be. World events and personal events have touched and changed our lives in ways that we’ve not experienced before. It’s my prayer that we have all taken the necessary time to seek the Lord and draw closer to him.