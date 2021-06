A flash-flood warning for the Grizzly Creek fire burn area shut down Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon in both directions for over two hours Tuesday as a safety precaution. The highway was shut down between from exit 133, Dotsero, to exit 114, West Glenwood, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Only local traffic was allowed east of exit 109. The highway shut down at about 5:50 p.m. and was reopened at about 8:20 p.m.