Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Denisova DNA yields more secrets

Cosmos
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the great human evolution detective stories has had a chapter added, with the release of new DNA evidence extracted from sediment in Denisova Cave, in Russian Siberia. Published in a paper in the journal Nature this week, the study provides a timeline of occupation of this important archaeological site that deepens understanding of the early hominin groups living in Eurasia during the most recent ice ages.

cosmosmagazine.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancient Dna#Fossils#Mitochondrial Dna#Russian#Neanderthals#The Max Planck Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
Related
Scienceinews.co.uk

A new species of ancient human has been discovered – known as Dragon Man

A new species of ancient human discovered in China may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative and potentially reshape the understanding of human evolution, according to a new study. Dubbed Homo longi or “Dragon Man”, the species was identified from a 146,000-year-old skull fossil of a 50-year-old man, known as...
SciencePosted by
Popular Science

What a 5,000-year-old plague victim reveals about the Black Death’s origins

In 1875, amateur archaeologist Carl Georg Count Sievers conducted excavations near the banks of the Salaca River, in what is now modern day Latvia. He discovered two graves: one of a 12 to 18 year old girl (dubbed RV 1852), and another of a 20 to 30 year old man (RV 2039). Almost 150 years later, analysis of RV 2039 shows that not only is he more than 5,000 years old, but he had an ancient strain of the bubonic plague—the oldest case known to date.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Study Reveals Earth Once Tipped Over On Its Side and Back Again

A new study is revealing our planet took a strange turn about 84 million years ago. It tilted by 12 degrees. "True polar wander (TPW), or planetary reorientation, is well documented for other planets and moons and for Earth at present day with satellites, but testing its prevalence in Earth’s past is complicated by simultaneous motions due to plate tectonics," write the researchers in their study.
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

“Dragon Man”, Chinese scientists present a new human race

Too much Oh Man excavationn is the name given by scientists Skull Found in Harbin, Northeast China, Previous dates 146 thousand years It may be the closest man to humans until now Neanderthal. This invention Will change Absolutely Concept Evolution Source From Our species To this day we know. The...
Scienceprofootballtalkline.com

3 Great Discoveries Relating Why We Are The Only Human Species

Three findings in recent days have just changed what we knew about the origin of the human race and of our own species, Homo sapiens . It is possible – some experts say – that we should discard this concept to refer to ourselves, since these discoveries suggest that we are a Frankenstein with pieces of other human species with whom not so long ago we shared a planet, sex and children.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Scientists discover a massive new dinosaur in Australia

Paleontologists have discovered a new type of dinosaur in Australia that is gigantic. The dinosaur is longer than a basketball court and is called Australotitan cooperensis. It’s a new species of giant sauropod dinosaur from Eromanga Southwest of Queensland. Australotitan, or the southern Titan, has been scientifically described and named by Queensland Museum and Eromanga Natural History Museum paleontologists.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists reconstruct cave lighting systems used by early humans

Scientists have recreated the three common types of lighting systems – torches, grease lamps, and fireplaces – used by stone age humans to illuminate their caves — an advance which sheds light on how Paleolithic people might have traveled, lived, and created art in the depths of their caves.According to archaeologists, including MªÁngeles Medina Alcaide from the University of Cantabria in Spain, each of the different lighting systems had diverse features, and their use was a crucial resource for expanding the social and economic behaviour in prehistoric people hundreds of thousands of years ago.In the study, published in the journal...
SciencePosted by
BGR.com

Scientists found fossils from a new species of human that’s 130,000 years old

Scientists from Israel stumbled upon an unexpected discovery while studying fossilized pieces of bone dug up near a cement plant. The fragments from a skull and lower jaw with teeth belonged to a person who lived in the area some 130,000 years ago, but the human is unlike anything we’ve known so far. The researchers gave it a new name since we’re looking at a different species of human that has never been seen before. They’re calling it Nesher Ramla Homo, after a location southeast of Tel Aviv where it was discovered. This human had particular characteristics unseen in other skeletal...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Surprise Discovery Buried in 500 Million Years of Meteorite Impacts on Earth

The rain of meteorites from space onto our planet over the last 500 million years may not have fallen in quite the way we thought. After analyzing 8,484 kilograms (18,704 pounds) of sedimentary rock from ancient seabeds, scientists have found that major collisions in the asteroid belt have not made any significant contribution to the number of meteorite impacts on Earth, as had been theorized. It's a discovery scientists say could help protect Earth from asteroid impacts in the future. "The research community previously believed that meteorite flux to Earth was connected to dramatic events in the asteroid belt," said geologist Birger Schmitz...
ScienceCBS News

Massive "Dragon Man" skull found in China might be a new human evolutionary branch

A gigantic fossilized skull that was hidden in a well in China for 90 years has just been discovered by scientists — and it's making them rethink human evolution. The skull was originally found in 1933 by Chinese laborers building a bridge in Harbin, a northern Chinese city, during the Japanese occupation, researchers said. To prevent the skull from falling into Japanese hands, it was wrapped and hidden in an abandoned well. It was only rediscovered in 2018 when the old man who originally hid it told his grandson, shortly before his death.
ScienceEurekAlert

Pleistocene sediment DNA from Denisova Cave

Denisova Cave is located in the Altai Mountains in southern Siberia and is famous for the discovery of Denisovans, an extinct form of archaic humans that is thought to have occupied large parts of central and eastern Asia. Neandertal remains have also been found at the site, as well as a bone from a child who had a Neandertal mother and Denisovan father, showing that both groups met in the region. However, only eight bone fragments and teeth of Neandertals and Denisovans have been recovered so far from the deposits in Denisova Cave, which cover a time span of over 300,000 years. These are too few fossils to reconstruct the occupational history of the site in detail, or to link the different types of stone tools and other artefacts found in Denisova Cave to specific hominin groups. For example, the discovery of jewelry and pendants typical of the so-called Initial Upper Palaeolithic culture in approximately 45,000-year-old layers has prompted debates as to whether Denisovans, Neandertals or modern humans were the creators of these artefacts.
ScienceNature.com

Daily briefing: DNA in Denisova Cave soil records several human species

Denisovans, Neanderthals and modern humans left genetic traces in the iconic Denisova Cave. Plus, a quantum compass in birds’ eyes might help them navigate, and coronavirus clues found in deleted sequences. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to...
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
SciencePosted by
CNN

Mysterious ancient 'dragon man' joins the human family tree

(CNN) — Each generation has the gift of knowing more than the last, but we can never truly know everything -- and that's part of the wonder of being human. When researchers share findings about ancient life -- like the "dragon man" -- they help rewrite history. As satellites orbit this planet, we learn more about our corner of the universe. And as astronomers look beyond our solar system, they reveal the very secrets of the cosmos.
SciencePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Mystery Human Species Unearthed in Israel

An international group of archaeologists has discovered a missing piece in the story of human evolution. Excavations at the Israeli site of Nesher Ramla have recovered a skull that may represent a late-surviving example of a distinct Homo population that lived in and around modern-day Israel from about 420,000 to 120,000 years ago.
ScienceDiscovery

Ancient DNA Reveals New Evidence, Changing What We Know About Human Evolution

In the anthropology world, it's been known for two decades that our Neanderthal and Denisovans ancestors once inhabited Denisova Cave, which is located up in the mountains of Siberia. Through the years, scientists have excavated bones, teeth, stone tools, and jewelry that date back to 300,000 years ago. However, in a recent study in the journal Nature, new evidence has surfaced that modern humans may have overlapped with our ancestors and in the same cave, too.