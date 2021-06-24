Cancel
Merrill, WI

Varsity and JV Bluejay shooters take first place in Northern Conference Shoot

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, June 5, 38 of the 40 Merrill Bluejay shooters registered to participate in the Wausau Skeet and Trap Great Northern Conference Shoot were at the Wausau Skeet and Trap Club on WW in Wausau to shoot it out. The Great Northern Conference Shoot is a part of the Youth Shooting Program for the Scholastic Clays Target Program and Conference Champion Shoot. Focused on Safety and Fun, the Scholastic Clay Target Program helps youth develop more than just shooting skills; it’s primary focus is to teach positive life skills such as sportsmanship, responsibility, and teamwork, as well.

