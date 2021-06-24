Mississippi State Looks Like a Wildcard in the Big XII/SEC Challenge

The clash between Texas Tech and Mississippi State in the 2022 Big XII/SEC Challenge will feature two programs that, for different reasons, are somewhat enigmatic. In the case of Texas Tech, the uncertainty is quite simple. Chris Beard, the most successful coach in program history, departed Texas Tech for Texas. Taking his place is Mark Adams, Beard’s chief assistant going back to his days at Little Rock. Among Texas Tech fans, confidence in Adams is high. Many local observers see him as the chief reason for Beard’s success. Nationally, however, Adams is seen as an obscure assistant whose future is unclear.