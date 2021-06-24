Cancel
Merrill, WI

Free musical theatre event: “Broken and Beautiful” is this Friday evening

merrillfotonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo local churches – Downtown Mission Church and Highland Community Church – are sponsoring a free family-friendly event in the Bankers Square pocket park in downtown Merrill this Friday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. The Koinoina Singers, a talented group of more than 40 students, who are providing a musical theatre experience to 11 locations throughout Wisconsin this summer, will perform “Broken and Beautiful.” Set in 1985 at Big Foot High School, where classmates have come together for their class reunion, the show is a reminder that brokenness is prevalent in our world and we all will experience brokenness at some time. It’s how we view it and deal with it that will show us there is good and beauty as a result of brokenness. Through drama and song they display how beauty can be found in brokenness.

