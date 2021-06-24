Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

García extends rookie HR lead to 20 as Rangers beat A’s 5-3

By SCHUYLER DIXON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9g4I_0adfqVbQ00

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Wednesday night.

The Rangers had hits on the first three pitches from Oakland reliever Yusmeiro Petit to start the seventh after the A’s scored three runs in the top of the inning to erase a 2-0 deficit.

Nate Lowe homered into the Texas bullpen in right-center field for his 10th, Eli White lined a double to left-center and Holt blooped the third pitch from Petit (7-1) down the line in left to bring home White and give the Rangers a 4-3 lead.

“After giving up three, you kind of come back in and hang your head a little bit,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “Three straight pitches, just like that you’re back in the lead. It was good to see our guys have an approach against a guy that throws the ball over the plate, be ready to hit.”

The first loss of the season for Petit — and just his second over two years — came in the 36-year-old right-hander’s majors-leading 37th appearance.

“He throws a first-pitch changeup and usually that’s a pretty good popup pitch for him,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “He just didn’t get it in the spot he wanted to. Maybe not his best location of the year. It doesn’t happen often when he’s on the mound.”

Sean Murphy opened Oakland’s three-run seventh with a 443-foot home run to center field after García had put Texas ahead 2-0 with a solo shot that barely cleared the same fence in the sixth. Skye Bolt and Matt Chapman added RBI singles.

García connected on another two-out solo shot in the eighth for the 28-year-old Cuban’s third multihomer game of the season. García, who also leads MLB rookies in RBIs (52) and total bases (138) already had the Texas record for homers by a rookie before the All-Star break.

Brett Martin (2-2) pitched a perfect eighth thanks to diving catches on consecutive plays by right fielder Joey Gallo and White in left. Joely Rodríguez finished for his first career save, allowing an infield single in the ninth.

Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz, who had the second-highest ERA among AL qualifiers at 5.59 coming in, took a shutout into the seventh.

The right-hander was replaced after allowing Murphy’s homer and a double to Elvis Andrus, who is playing his first series in Texas since the longtime Rangers shortstop was traded in the offseason.

After getting a popout, Texas reliever Spencer Patton allowed consecutive singles to Bolt, Tony Kemp and Chapman, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games while giving the A’s a brief lead.

SOLID AGAIN

The Oakland rally had rookie James Kaprielian in line for a victory after the right-hander allowed two runs in six innings. The game was scoreless with two outs in the fifth when Johan Heim doubled in a run from first against the right-hander. Kaprielian hasn’t allowed more than five hits in any of his eight career starts.

“Leaves with a lead,” Melvin said. “After we score three runs, we really feel like we’re in a pretty good position to win the game. He’s been real consistent for us.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

García’s 20 homers before the All-Star break are the most for an AL rookie since Aaron Judge hit 30 for the Yankees in 2017.

ROSTER MOVES

The Rangers brought up two relievers from Triple-A Round Rock in lefty Wes Benjamin and right-hander Joe Barlow, who is awaiting his major league debut. The Rangers sent right-hander Demarcus Evans to Round Rock and designated right-hander Brett de Geus for assignment. The move with the 23-year-old de Geus, a Rule 5 draft pick from the Los Angeles Dodgers in December, was made to get Barlow on the 40-man roster.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: OF David Dahl, on the injured list since May 26 with a left rib cage injury, was transferred from Round Rock to Double-A Frisco to continue his rehab assignment. Dahl made two starts at DH and one in left field

Oakland RHP Chris Bassitt (7-2, 3.40 ERA) is set to face LHP Kolby Allard (2-2, 2.93) in the finale of the four-game series Thursday. Bassitt has won seven consecutive decisions since losing his first two starts. Allard is 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA in four starts since opening the season with 10 relief appearances.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

490K+
Followers
261K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joely Rodríguez
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
Kolby Allard
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Adolis García
Person
Skye Bolt
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Brett Martin
Person
Matt Chapman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Ap#The Texas Rangers#The Oakland Athletics 5 3#Petit#Cuban#Multihomer#Era#Al#Yankees#Triple A Round Rock#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Trainer S Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBchatsports.com

27-47 - El Bombi’s blasts help Rangers in late 5-3 comeback against A’s

The Texas Rangers scored five runs and the Oakland Athletics only scored three runs. Unlike the first two games of this series, no team scored a bunch of runs early on as the AL West rivals decided to feel each other out in this one before a flurry of activity late made for an exciting back and forth finish.
MLBLone Star Ball

27-47 - El Bombi’s blasts help Rangers in late 5-3 comeback against A’s

The Texas Rangers scored five runs and the Oakland Athletics only scored three runs. Unlike the first two games of this series, no team scored a bunch of runs early on as the AL West rivals decided to feel each other out in this one before a flurry of activity late made for an exciting back and forth finish.
MLBd210.tv

Adolis García 2 Homeruns Give Rangers The W Over The A’s

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis García had two homeruns as the Texas Rangers defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 Wednesday night at Globe Life Park. García’s 20 homeruns are the most for an AL rookie. Athletics and Rangers finish their four game series Thursday night in Arlington.
MLBParadise Post

A’s falter late as Rangers rally for 5-3 win in Texas

The situation was playing out the way it has so many times over the past several years. The Oakland A’s held a late lead, manager Bob Melvin went to his bullpen and out of it emerged right-hander Yusmeiro Petit. Petit has appeared in more games than any other pitcher since...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Sunday

The last Sunday of June means we're fast approaching the halfway point of the 2021 season. The All-Star break is a mere two weeks away and it won't be long before trade deadline talk dominates the news. Well, hopefully anyway. Weather was a factor again yesterday, so let's hope Mother Nature cooperates on Sunday. Head-to-head contests lie in the balance, along with a chance to pad stats in roto leagues.
Texas StateTemple Daily Telegram

Rangers beat Royals: Gallo’s HR, Lyles’ pitching carry Texas past KC

ARLINGTON — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/29/2021

Texas Rangers (30-48) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-33) June 29, 2021 9:40 pm EDT. The Line: Oakland Athletics -180 / Texas Rangers +166; Over/Under: -8.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Texas Rangers and the Oakland A’s meet in an AL West division matchup in MLB action from RingCentral Coliseum...
MLBprosportsextra.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back in early April, former Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Braves pitcher Jack Smith passed away at the age of 85.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBprosportsextra.com

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back on May 6th, it was reported that former Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall had passed away at the age of 91.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Kyle Schwarber is a great trade target

A lot of people want the Chicago White Sox to go after a big-time bat on the trade market. Someone who may become available over the next few weeks is Kyle Schwarber. For one, the White Sox need a big-time left-handed bat the most if they had to choose the handedness. They also need some help in the outfield. They would get both of those things in the form of Kyle Schwarber.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Horrific scene involving Jose Abreu

2021 has been a grind for the Chicago White Sox. They are such a good team but injuries have really piled up. They have dealt with it in such a way that has them at the end of June in first place of the AL Central Division. Their resiliency has...
MLBMLB

Gsellman, Familia to IL; Alonso's ASG push

NEW YORK -- Until recently, the Mets’ bullpen had remained remarkably healthy, offering the team reliability in the face of significant injury issues in the lineup and rotation. That changed Monday, when the Mets lost both Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia to injuries. Gsellman landed on the injured list with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Saturday Performance

FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck was trending on social media on Saturday night. The prominent announcer typically goes viral on fall Sundays thanks to the craziness of football fans. Buck is obviously a very good announcer, but due to the nature of his position – and the publicity that comes with it – he often faces criticism from various NFL fan bases that believe he’s biased against their respective teams.
MLBBleacher Report

7 MLB Managers on the Hot Seat

Players aren't the only ones who feel pressure. Although the guys taking the diamond are under constant strain and pressure to perform, managers are also scrutinized on a routine basis. Whether it's lineup construction, bullpen decisions or a general lack of excitability, managers are frequently exposed to any number of criticisms.