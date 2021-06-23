Just Joshin’: Happy Father’s Day to my dad

“I love Jesus!” is a statement often uttered, but is it true?. To answer that question, I reckon the first thing to do is to define love. What is love?. The Bible gives us the definition of love in its most famous verse, John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave...” Love is a giving of yourself to someone or something. Another example of love in the Bible is the story of Jacob and Rachel. Jacob loved Rachel and when Jacob asked for Rachel’s hand in marriage, Laban, Rachel’s father, told Jacob he would have to work for him for seven years to have her.