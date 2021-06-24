Cancel
Astronomy

“Don’t Miss” Upcoming Celestial Events: Strawberry Moon, Venus, Arcturus, Mars, Regulus

By Gordon Johnston, NASA
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Next Full Moon is the Strawberry, Mead, Honey, Rose, Flower, Hot, Hoe, or Planting Moon, Vat Purnima, Poson Poya, the LRO Moon, and a marginal Supermoon. The next full Moon will be on Thursday afternoon, June 24, 2021, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:40 p.m. EDT. While this will be on Thursday for much of the Earth, from India Standard Time eastward to Line Islands Time, and the International Dateline, this will be on Friday morning. The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from early Wednesday morning through early Saturday morning.

