“Don’t Miss” Upcoming Celestial Events: Strawberry Moon, Venus, Arcturus, Mars, Regulus

Are we alone in the universe? So far, the only life we know of is right here on Earth. But here at NASA, we’re looking. NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions about life beyond our home planet. From studying the habitability of Mars, probing promising “oceans worlds,” such as Titan and Europa, to identifying Earth-size planets around distant stars, our science missions are working together with a goal to find unmistakable signs of life beyond Earth (a field of science called astrobiology).