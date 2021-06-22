Cancel
Coos County, OR

This week in Coos County history: June 16-19

By Covid-19
World Link
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStated it was for his own use but fined $150 — jail sentence suspended. A charge of having liquor in his possession was placed against W.J. King in Justice Joehnk’s court yesterday afternoon. Constable Goodman and Marshal Carter had a search warrant and went to Mr. King’s home on South Third street. They found a number of empty bottles, six bottles of home brew beer and some wine. Mr. King stated that he had the beer for his own use and had never sold any or intended to. The beer and bottles were taken to the justice court.

