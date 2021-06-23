Ask a Trooper: Consequences for misuse of collector plates

Answer: If you sold your vehicle to licensed motor vehicle dealer, you don’t have to do anything. There are many different types of Minnesota licensed dealers. For example: New, Used, Scrap Metal, Wholesaler, Broker, Lessor, Auction, Salvage Pool and Used Parts. If a vehicle is sold to a private individual or any non-licensed entity, you would be required to fill out a “notice of sale” within 10 days of the sale date. The bottom of the title contains the “notice of sale”. It can either be filled out and mailed to Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS), or be completed online. https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/dvs/Pages/dvs-content-detail.aspx?pageID=642.