Ask a Trooper: Consequences for misuse of collector plates

Question: I junked two vehicles about 30 days ago and have only received one “Junk Certificate” in the mail. I contacted the DVS with the VIN in question and they have no record of the vehicle being junked and told me to contact the repair shop. I contacted the repair shop that I mailed the signed title to and they said they have taken care of it. I do not want to get into a sort of legal trouble with this and am wondering what other actions, if any, I should take to ensure the vehicle was actually scrapped or if once I signed and mailed the title to them I have no more legal responsibility for the vehicle.