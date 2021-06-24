Cancel
23' WR Kayleb Ervin [Bishop Gorman HS] Pushing For USC Offer

By Claudette Montana Pattison
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYzU7_0adfploN00

2023 wide receiver Kayleb Ervin is no stranger to playing football at the highest-level.

The Las Vegas native attends Bishop Gorman High School, an institution that happens to produce elite talent year after year. For Ervin, things are just getting started as he enters his junior year with the program.

The 5'9", 155-pound receiver currently boasts two offers from Arizona and Charlotte, but hopes to earn others from Pac-12 schools including USC. Ervin recently visited Los Angeles, and shared his experience in an exclusive interview with All Trojans.

"The visit was amazing, I loved how they showed us the campus. They really made it feel like home. All the coaches were there, everyone was talking to us. They had the music blasting right when we walked in, they really made it feel like home."

Although USC has yet to offer Ervin, he remains in contact with the Trojans' staff.

"Me and [Armond] Hawkins [Director of High School Relations], me and him have known each other for awhile. So we have been talking a little bit. I just need to keep getting in front of them, show them my film next year, perform, and I think an offer will come through."

Ervin saw a familiar face during his visit to Southern California. As former high school teammate turned USC freshman Michael Jackson III made an appearance on USC's campus.

Ervin said Jackson III is "trying to stay healthy and do the absolute best he can." He said, "he's fighting for that starting spot right now, he's really grinding to get out there on that field."

[TO WATCH: Kayleb Ervin's Full Interview Click The Video Above]

A reunion between the pair would be an ideal outcome, if Ervin can snag an offer from the Trojans in the future.

----

