It’s been a concern before, but if there’s one thing the 2020-21 National Hockey League season has taught us, it’s that the regular season really doesn’t matter much. Here we are with four teams left in the playoffs, and three of them didn’t even have home-ice advantage in the first round. All four of the division winners are toast. It’s not to say the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders or Tampa Bay Lightning don’t deserve to be there. They do.