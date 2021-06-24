Community donations fuel Routt County Search and Rescue’s new ride

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team assisted with three separate missions around the county Friday night. At about 5:54 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to an injured hiker near Broken Hand, which is a small peak to the north east of Broken Top. Matthew Condon, 32, from Forest Grove had taken a fall requiring immediate medical attention and evacuation. Air Link transported three SAR volunteers from St. Charles Medical Center to Condon’s location who was stabilized and carried to the area where the helicopter was able to land and sent back to St. Charles. The SAR volunteers on scene escorted another hiking partner and their dog back to the trailhead at Three Creeks Lake. All SAR volunteers were back in quarters and secured by 2:15 a.m.