The Duluth Huskies split a Northwoods League doubleheader Wednesday at Eau Claire, winning the opener 4-0 and dropping the nightcap 7-4. Jonny Guzman and Michael Sarhatt combined for the shutout with Guzman being credited with the win. Guzman gave up five hits over seven innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Sarhatt gave up no hits over the final two innings with two walks and three stikeouts.