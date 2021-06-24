Cancel
Longmont, CO

Longmont’s Callahan House seeks community help to obtain restoration grant

By April Morganroth
Daily Camera
Cover picture for the articleCallahan House, an ornate Queen Anne Victorian historical home in Longmont is asking the community for help to obtain a grant to complete some much needed restoration. Callahan House Manager Kathy Korpela said this grant effort is important because “grants — large and small — have been the only way to keep up with historically correct restoration and preservation of the house.” Some examples are matching time period interior painting and plaster work as well as upkeep with HVAC, flooring, woodwork and the garden fountain.

