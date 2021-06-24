Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Garlic Festival Coming to Tucson

Posted by 
Greyson F
Greyson F
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzsFs_0adfogI700
Who doesn't like garlic?Team Voyas/Unsplash

Few plants have had the kind of culinary impact as garlic. Garlic is a main staple ingredient in foods all over the world. Whether enjoying soup, pasta, pizza, tacos, or anything else in between, there’s just something about garlic that stands out. It is a bulbous flowering plant, which puts it in the same plant family as the onion, chive, leek, and others. If you’re a lover of garlic like many others, the upcoming Mission Garden Garlic Festival is the absolutely perfect Saturday afternoon activity for you. 

The Mission Garden Garlic Festival will take place on Saturday, July 17 at 946 Mission Lane here in Tucson. It is currently penciled in to kick off at 8 AM and then run until at least noon, although depending on some of the activities and events it may last longer. 

During the past year, the Mission Garden has seen an impressive amount of garlic grow. More than it is able to use, so to help give back to the community as well as educate anyone who wants to not only learn about garlic but how to better use garlic in their own food. 

For starters, if you’re simply interested in picking up fresh garlic for yourself you can purchase anything from garlic heads to full braids of garlic at the festival. Some of the garlic sold will be designated for cooking with and other garlic heads will be specific for planting. If you haven’t planted or grown garlic before then you will be in luck, as the Mission Garden will be offering tips on how to plant, tend to, and harvest your garlic. 

Basically, anything you’ve ever wanted to know about garlic and then some will be offered to you. Of course, there will be so much more than just tips and educational information on how to grow your garlic. Pima Community College Professor Vanda Pollard will offer up in-person demonstrations on the best way to roast, saute, and even how to properly taste raw garlic so you can find the perfect garlic for your next meal. 

Beyond the offering of garlic, there will be a number of local farmers on hand to provide additional insights into growing produce here in the desert and how to best care for your food. The desire is to provide residents of Tucson with the necessary knowledge to depend more on themselves for growing and harvesting than on the large bulk grocery stores. 

There are other plans in the works for the Mission Garden Garlic Festival. The Mission Garden is looking to bring in additional chefs into the fold to provide recipes and help improve your own culinary skills with not only garlic but other foods you grow within your Tucson garden. The booking of these experts and chefs is still in the process, so as more individuals sign on, the Mission Garden will update the information listed on its Facebook page. 

This is not the only event or activity the Mission Garden is putting on this summer. The garden puts on large and small events throughout the year. Following the Garlic Festival, the next big event planned is an international trip to Oaxaca, Mexico. This will be an educational trip. One is designed to help you learn many of the culinary techniques and food styles of the region, which is one of the most renowned food destinations in the world. 

From the Garlic Festival to all the upcoming events planned, stop by the Mission Garden website, follow them on Facebook, or stop by one of their other social platforms, including Instagram and YouTube. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Greyson F

Greyson F

Tucson, AZ
2K+
Followers
125
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

 https://greysonferguson.substack.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garlic#Cooking#Pasta#Voyas Unsplash#Pima Community College#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Win Free Pizza for a Year in Tucson!

Everything is getting more expensive here around greater Tucson. Whether it’s gas for the car or produce at the grocery store, just about everything has seen a price increase over the last year, and that’s not going to stop anytime soon. According to the Deutsche Bank (and reported by CNBC), inflation around the world will cause a “global time bomb.” While there are a number of reasons why continued inflation is set to continue (many connected to the pandemic), what you’re paying now for groceries will likely see a sizable jump in the next 24 months. Is there anything you can do about it? Well, here in Tucson, you can win free pizza for a year. That would at least help.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

New Theater in Historic Downtown Location

Grab a seat in the historic venue.Kilyan Sockalingum/Unsplash. If you’ve spent any time in downtown Tucson, chances are you’ve passed the old Teatro Carmen. Located at 380 South Meyer Ave, the location has long been a private establishment and not open to the public. Of course, that has only added to the intrigue. It’s a 106-year-old structure, and there’s something about the arched doorway over the blood-red doors and the peeling orange paint that makes it stand out and beg for subtle attention.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Long Time Tucson Biker Bar Now Closed

Last call at The Bashful BanditJorgen Hendriksen/Unsplash. While driving down Speedway you’ve likely passed the Bashful Bandit dozens, if not hundreds of times. It’s the flat, single-story building built with just enough of a slant toward the road to make sure you not only saw the painted mural, but also the motorcycles out front.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

3 New Restaurants Coming Soon to Tucson

Enjoy one of the new restaurantsPablo Merchan Montes/Unsplash. Quick-construction, multi-purpose buildings have been going up all around the country. Tucson is no exception. The builds are typically made up of several floors of residential space on top, with restaurant and storefront space on the main floor. This is exactly what the new complex, known as The Baffert at Five Points, is set to be. Whether you love the progress or you’re against the cookie-cutter design, it will bring with it several new restaurants to nearby downtown Tucson.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

The Top Restaurants in Tucson, According to Eater

Enjoy the best food in town.Aurelien Lamasson-Theobald/Unsplash. The question of which restaurant is Tucson’s best is always a hotly contested topic. With the number of exceptional joints to grab a taco, a burner, West Coast pizza, or simply to sip a cup of coffee, everyone has their favorite spot. Often national news outlets come to Tucson and attempt to point out their favorites, but most of these publications don’t have the kind of taste buds for Mexican and Southern Arizona cuisine to make an accurate assessment. The folks at Eater: Phoenix though do. Based out of Phoenix, this division of Eater’s publication arm is very familiar with what the region has to offer, so if any outside Tucson food publication is going to rank the Old Pueblo’s top restaurants, it’s this one.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

New Gelato Spot Opening in Tucson

Grab yourself some delicious gelato.Nas Mato/Unsplash. For one reason or another, Tucson, a city that regularly sees triple-digit temperatures during the summer, doesn’t have an overflowing amount of ice cream shops. If you have any snowbird friends, they’ll probably tell you there are more ice cream parlors in their Michigan or Pennsylvania or Iowa hometowns. One would think it would be the opposite, and yet if you want a scoop of the good stuff you don’t have that many easily accessible choices (with some of the better tasting ice creams and gelatos forcing you to deal with downtown parking or driving up to the La Encantada shopping center). Thankfully, a new option is opening up, so you won’t have to travel as far or wait as long to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

More Restaurant Patios are Coming Your Way

Grab a drink at a new patio.Austin Distel/Unsplash. If you have spent any time walking around downtown Tucson, 4th Avenue, or any long strip of shops and restaurants over the past several months, chances are you’ve noticed something a bit different. Many of these restaurants were suddenly offering outdoor seating when, in the past, they hadn’t before. No, the restaurants didn’t expand the property space they owned or pay an added fee to the city. The make-shift outdoor seating was installed over the course of the pandemic and now, it looks like it will be a lasting feature.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

New Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open in Tucson

Order yourself a salad on the goJez Timms/Unsplash. Do you struggle to find healthy eating opportunities when sifting through the local Tucson restaurant scene? Do you want something delicious and yet won’t take a wrecking ball to your diet? It often feels difficult to find such locations, and many of the “healthy” offerings local and chain restaurants offer aren’t all that healthy. If any of that sounds like you, things are about to get a bit easier.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Tucson Named A "Bicycling Paradise"

Whether you’re an avid bicyclist who loves to get out as often as possible, or you’re someone who likes to take a leisure bike ride from time to time, you likely know how excellent of a town Tucson is for riding your bike. Well, that has not gone unnoticed to outsiders. In fact, according to Travel Awaits, Tucson is a true “bicycle paradise.”
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Noodle Restaurant Opening in North Tucson

Sometimes nothing hits that hungry spot in your tummy like a warming bowl of pasta. Whether it’s in soup form or a plate heaped full of noodles and your favorite sauce, few kinds of food have a soothing, healing effect like pasta. And, if you’re in the Oro Valley neighborhood, you have one new option to satisfy those pasta cravings.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Summer Camp Slots at Reid Zoo Filling Up Fast

Are you pulling your hair out trying to come up with ideas and other activities for your child to enjoy this summer? After a year of sitting inside, away from friends and online learning, wouldn’t it be nice if you were able to send them somewhere where they can continue their learning with a fun, hands-on approach? If so, Reid Park Zoo here in Tucson has half-day summer school sessions that are perfect for your child.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Farm-to-Table Culinary Camp Here in Tucson

Have you run out of recipe ideas for the house? Maybe you’re tired of following along with the gluttony-inducing recipes given on popular television programs. Wouldn’t it be nice if you had healthy options that were not only fun to make but tasted great as well? Wouldn’t it be even better if your child wanted to help you prepare the healthy food as well (without complaining you’re not ordering pizza or ice cream)? Well with the upcoming Farm-to-Fork Culinary Camp here in Tucson you’ll receive all of that and then some.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Downtown Fan-Favorite Restaurant Back Open!

It's always time for Mexican food.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. It can be a struggle when favorite restaurants close shop. While life goes on without those tastes and flavors, there’s just something missing. For much of this past year, most of Tucson had to deal without a favorite restaurant. These restaurants have slowly reopened, and now, with summer fast approaching, one of downtown’s favorite restaurants has finally reopened its doors, and with new flavors to share with guests.