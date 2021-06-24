Garlic Festival Coming to Tucson

Who doesn't like garlic? Team Voyas/Unsplash

Few plants have had the kind of culinary impact as garlic. Garlic is a main staple ingredient in foods all over the world. Whether enjoying soup, pasta, pizza, tacos, or anything else in between, there’s just something about garlic that stands out. It is a bulbous flowering plant, which puts it in the same plant family as the onion, chive, leek, and others. If you’re a lover of garlic like many others, the upcoming Mission Garden Garlic Festival is the absolutely perfect Saturday afternoon activity for you.

The Mission Garden Garlic Festival will take place on Saturday, July 17 at 946 Mission Lane here in Tucson. It is currently penciled in to kick off at 8 AM and then run until at least noon, although depending on some of the activities and events it may last longer.

During the past year, the Mission Garden has seen an impressive amount of garlic grow. More than it is able to use, so to help give back to the community as well as educate anyone who wants to not only learn about garlic but how to better use garlic in their own food.

For starters, if you’re simply interested in picking up fresh garlic for yourself you can purchase anything from garlic heads to full braids of garlic at the festival. Some of the garlic sold will be designated for cooking with and other garlic heads will be specific for planting. If you haven’t planted or grown garlic before then you will be in luck, as the Mission Garden will be offering tips on how to plant, tend to, and harvest your garlic.

Basically, anything you’ve ever wanted to know about garlic and then some will be offered to you. Of course, there will be so much more than just tips and educational information on how to grow your garlic. Pima Community College Professor Vanda Pollard will offer up in-person demonstrations on the best way to roast, saute, and even how to properly taste raw garlic so you can find the perfect garlic for your next meal.

Beyond the offering of garlic, there will be a number of local farmers on hand to provide additional insights into growing produce here in the desert and how to best care for your food. The desire is to provide residents of Tucson with the necessary knowledge to depend more on themselves for growing and harvesting than on the large bulk grocery stores.

There are other plans in the works for the Mission Garden Garlic Festival. The Mission Garden is looking to bring in additional chefs into the fold to provide recipes and help improve your own culinary skills with not only garlic but other foods you grow within your Tucson garden. The booking of these experts and chefs is still in the process, so as more individuals sign on, the Mission Garden will update the information listed on its Facebook page.

This is not the only event or activity the Mission Garden is putting on this summer. The garden puts on large and small events throughout the year. Following the Garlic Festival, the next big event planned is an international trip to Oaxaca, Mexico. This will be an educational trip. One is designed to help you learn many of the culinary techniques and food styles of the region, which is one of the most renowned food destinations in the world.

From the Garlic Festival to all the upcoming events planned, stop by the Mission Garden website, follow them on Facebook, or stop by one of their other social platforms, including Instagram and YouTube.

