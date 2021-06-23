Cancel
Weather

Best Hard Rooftop Cargo Carriers For 2021

By Mercedes Lilienthal
NWI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHard rooftop cargo carriers are enclosed, lockable and offered in many shapes in sizes. They protect gear from inclement weather and road debris as well as keep valuables out of sight. Watch Now: Related Video.

www.nwitimes.com
IndustryCAR AND DRIVER

Hitch-Mounted Cargo Carriers for Road Trippers

Packing up the car for a road trip can be stressful when you're working with limited space. If you can't get everything to fit using your best Tetris skills, it may be time to consider some external storage options. While roof racks are popular, they're not great for your vehicle's...
PetsPosted by
Forbes

The Best Travel Bag For Small Dogs: Maxbone’s Global Citizen Carrier

Traveling with a pet for the first time can be stressful. And scary. How will they react to all the noise and motion of an airplane? The chaos of the airport? The TSA officer wondering why the charm on her collar keeps beeping through the metal detector? At least, such was the case with my first flight with my dog, Finley, a 12-pound rescue from Korea. She’d flown once before, in cargo, on a long journey from South Korea’s Incheon Airport to New York’s JFK, in a large plastic carrier that, based on her scratched nose, she hated.
Industrybearingtips.com

Zero pollution bearings for dry bulk cargo carrier application

Captain Henry Jackman, the 34,864dwt dry bulk cargo carrier China’s Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui shipyard delivered to Algoma Central Corporation in April, will begin trading on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway in June with a water-lubricated shaft arrangement from Thordon Bearings. The state-of-the-art vessel, Algoma’s fifth Equinox Class of gearless bulkers and...
Beauty & Fashionthatsnerdalicious.com

Top 10 Best Cargo Nets For Trucks To Consider In 2021 Reviews

The best cargo nets for trucks help keep your stuff in place and safe when you travel. These meshes are one of the most simple and inexpensive items you can get for your vehicle. They help keep things unharmed, organized, and in place so they remain safe. They are especially great for fragile things and can break while transporting them in the truck.
LifestyleWREG

The best hard-sided pools

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the temperatures start to rise, it’s nice to have an easy way to stay cool during the summer. Not everyone can have a below-ground pool, and you may not have access to a leisure center or community pool. A hard-sided pool gives you the convenience of an outdoor pool in your backyard that you can use for years.
downpour.com

Carrier Wave

Humanity listened to the night sky. What we heard shattered the world. Listen. Just once. That’s it. As soon as you hear it, it has you. And once it has you, it’s over. You may think you’re in control. You’re not. You want one more listen. You want to look at that strange spot in the sky. The one that’s been slowly growing. The one that didn’t make sense … until you listened. You want to listen again, and you will do whatever it takes to make everyone else listen. By any means necessary. Even if it kills you. Just one more listen. One more. Listen.
LifestyleAllentown Morning Call

Which wearable baby carrier is best?

Because of the extended time parents spend with their young children, having a hands-free carrying option is a necessity. A wearable baby carrier enables you to keep your baby close while giving you freedom to do other things, making it easy for you to move about your day. There are...
Industrykrwg.org

Sharp Rise In Cargo Shipments

Commentary: “Yes, I am a pirate, 200 years too late. The cannons don’t thunder, there’s nothing to plunder, I’m an over-40 victim of fate. Arriving too late. Arriving too late.” These lines are from “A Pirate Looks at 40,” which is one of my favorite Jimmy Buffet songs. Buffet was romanticizing the golden age of pirates, which was supposed to have ended centuries ago. However, he was a little premature in his assessment. In April, two ships traveling in the Singapore Strait were attacked and robbed by pirates, and one crew member was hurt. In 2020, 30 incidents of this type were recorded in this body of water.
IndustryAviation Week

Alaska Airlines Exits JFK-LAX Transcon Market

Alaska Airlines will discontinue service between New York JFK and Los Angeles International (LAX) in October, the carrier confirmed, leaving the highly competitive cross-country market while it focuses resources elsewhere. The JFK-LAX market is valued by airlines due to its large share of premium... Subscription Required. Alaska Airlines Exits JFK-LAX...
Hobbiestimesvirginian.com

Hunt Smart Fish Hard: Best 2 Bucks I Ever Made

Back in the early days when I just got out of high school, I loved to fish. I fished for everything that I could. I loved all the fish. I didn’t have a favorite fish to fish for but trout and largemouth bass was up there pretty high. I was...
Industryairlinerwatch.com

Canada's second-largest carrier WestJet today announced that it is launching a new dedicated cargo service, using 737-800 Boeing Converted Freights (BCF), as dedicated aircraft, to fulfill the increasing cargo transportation demand in Canada.

The first of these dedicated 737-800BCFs are expected to be in service by the second quarter of 2022. "Our new dedicated commercial cargo aircraft are a natural evolution of the competitive guest services WestJet has successfully provided over our 25-year history. It will provide cargo customers with the reliable on-time performance and competitive cost advantage synonymous with WestJet," said Charles Duncan, WestJet, Executive Vice-President, Cargo and President, Swoop.
Agricultureagdaily.com

6 best overalls for women farmers and other hard-workers

Women are in no way one size fits all, and while a woman might well want something that caters to her needs, that isn’t going to include something dumbed-down, ill-fitting, or something girly. But it still has to be functional, and comfortable to get the work done. Few places is this as true when as when trying to find the best overalls for women farmers.
BicyclesPopular Science

The best bike rack for your car: hit the high road with these carriers

Whether you like blasting down a mountain trail or you’re going on a family vacation and want to explore the area on two wheels, you’ll need a rack to transport your bike. Racks come in different sizes with mounting options for your trunk, roof, or trailer hitch, and they’re designed to carry multiple bikes. But with so many options, finding a rack that suits your needs can be tricky. Keep reading to find out some tips to help you buy the bike rack that fits your car and your lifestyle.
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Putting Bournemouth on the Cargo Map

Behind the California-style beach promenade, the sandcastles, cafes and bars, sits Bournemouth Airport, riding the waves and proudly announcing its arrival in the air cargo market. For many years a gateway for holidaymakers, it is now successfully crafting a parallel identity to become an air cargo hub of choice in the South of the UK.
Worldptcnews.tv

Coronavirus: Centre extends suspension of scheduled international passenger flights

In view of the coronavirus situation in India, the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till July 31, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday. However, the scheduled international flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,...