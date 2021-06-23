Cancel
Study Fails to Find Any Tuna DNA Inside Subway Tuna Sandwich

By Kim LaCapria
truthorfiction.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvertisementsA viral June 22 2021 @Complex tweet contained a startling claim — that a “new study” utilizing DNA testing technology failed to find any tuna whatsoever in what was supposed to be a Subway tuna sandwich:. Alongside an image of a tuna sandwich sitting on a Subway wrapper, the tweet...

www.truthorfiction.com
Food & DrinksRefinery29

Subway Tuna Is Tuna, Actually

As a Jewish American woman who grew up in the Northeast, Subway tuna sandwiches have long been a part of my personal religion. My consumption of them is deeply ritualistic: Every time I take an Amtrak train from NYC to my hometown of Boston, I stop at the Penn Station location for a footlong tuna sub. (I order it with with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, and mayo — unfortunately, no onions because of my sensitive stomach, part of my aforementioned Jewishness.) I usually eat the first half before I get on the train, because I am anxious and am always at least 30 minutes early. I eat the second half once I’m on the train as I lazily watch the Connecticut coast zip by. My Northeast corridor rite-of-passage always ends with an alcoholic beverage from the cafe car, because despite being 28 years old I still get a kick out of being legally allowed to drink on a train.
Food SafetyWGME

Lab test of Subway tuna shows no tuna DNA

A test of 60 inches of tuna sandwiches from Subway showed no actual tuna DNA in the sandwiches. The test comes after a lawsuit filed against the chain claimed the fish is made of a mixture of various concoctions. [Subway bread isn't bread, Irish court says]. The Washington Post was...
Food & Drinksdnyuz.com

How The Times Conducted Its Subway Tuna Investigation

It started in January, when Choire Sicha, then The New York Times’s Styles editor, posed a question to his team on an internal messaging platform that went something like this:. Who wants to buy a Subway tuna sandwich and send it to a lab?. America’s largest sandwich chain had just...
LawPosted by
WRAL News

Lawsuit, DNA tests an attempt to answer: Is that truly tuna in your Subway sub?

Canned tuna is high in protein, low in fat and by far the most popular shelf-stable seafood in the United States. It can also be mysterious, questionable and scandalous. As The Washington Post reported in late January, Subway — the world’s largest sandwich chain — is facing a class-action lawsuit in California that claims its tuna sandwiches “are completely bereft of tuna as an ingredient.”
Food Safetyshortpedia.com

NYT report claims lab test found 'no amplifiable tuna DNA' in Subway's sandwiches

Subway, the global fast-food chain, is under scanner after a recent lab test report found out that there was "no amplifiable tuna DNA" in the samples of its widely popular Tuna sandwiches and wraps. After a case was filed against the food-chain alleging that its tuna isn't real, a New York Times reporter launched a probe in the matter by sending 60 inches worth of Subway tuna for testing to a lab.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What This Recent Lab Test Revealed About Subway's Tuna Sandwich

If you're a fan of Subway's tuna sandwiches, we may have some bad news for you. According to The New York Times, after public declarations from Subway saying that its tuna and seafood sourcing departments distribute only skipjack and yellowfin tuna to use in sandwich fillings, lab tests on Subway's tuna-filled masterpieces show that not only were the samples clear of any skipjack or yellowfin tuna, "No amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA. Therefore, we cannot identify the species."
Restaurantshotnewhiphop.com

Subway Responds To The Controversy Surrounding Its Tuna Sandwich

Earlier this week, the New York Times threw gallons of gasoline on Subway’s Northern California tuna lawsuit by releasing a report from an independent study that analyzed the DNA of the sandwich restaurant chain’s tuna. The report found that there was no tuna DNA present in any part of the "60 inches worth of Subway tuna sandwiches" that were tested, and upon hearing that, many people ran off with jokes about Subway serving fake tuna to its customers.
Los Angeles, CAjusticenewsflash.com

The subway tuna sandwich “has no identifiable tuna DNA” in laboratory tests… but the company says this is because the fish is cooked

Subway’s tuna sandwiches were placed under a microscope and new accusations were fabricated, claiming that they were full of mysterious meat. After two women filed a class-action lawsuit accusing the hero chain of providing fish-free tuna submarines, laboratory tests analyzing tuna sandwich spoons from three different locations in Los Angeles could not determine the ingredients.
