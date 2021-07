Walt Disney World has taken steps to be more inclusive by removing “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” from its announcement for the “Happily Ever After” fireworks show, instead opting for “good evening, dreamers of all ages”.The gender-neutral replacement was revealed on Wednesday, the last day of this year’s Pride Month, when employees – known as “cast members” – were invited to a special preview of the display in the Magic Kingdom, in Orlando, Florida.Video footage showing the new version has since surfaced online, comparing the old announcement from last year with its 2021 iteration.In a post on Twitter, user Showcase of...