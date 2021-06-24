Breaking Groud

View more in
IN THIS ARTICLE
Related
Aerospace & Defense|Posted byReuters
United Airlines places biggest ever jet order in push for growth
June 29 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) confirmed its largest-ever order for Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) jets on Tuesday, lining up 270 planes in a push for post-pandemic growth with bigger jets for domestic flying. read more. The order for 200 Boeing 737 MAX and 70 Airbus A321neo jets,...
Seattle, WA|Posted byThe Associated Press
EXPLAINER: ‘Heat dome’ atop Northwest sends temps soaring
SEATTLE (AP) — Portland, Oregon, broke its all-time heat record on Saturday. It then broke it again on Sunday, registering a temperature of 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44 Celsius) — besting the record set a day earlier by 4 degrees. Seattle, known nationally for its mild weather and rainy days, hit...
POTUS|Posted byNBC News
U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias
U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook
A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VA|Posted byABC News
Transgender student wins bathroom battle after Supreme Court rejects school's appeal
The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling allowing a transgender student to use a bathroom corresponding to his gender identity.
Wisconsin State|Posted byCBS News
Watch Live: Biden pushes bipartisan infrastructure deal with Wisconsin visit
Washington — President Biden is heading to Wisconsin on Tuesday to tout the $1 trillion infrastructure deal reached with a bipartisan group of senators as the White House works to mitigate concerns on Capitol Hill about its passage alongside a sweeping spending bill encompassing Mr. Biden's larger infrastructure priorities. The...
Medical & Biotech|Posted byReuters
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant in lab study
June 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against emerging variants, including the Delta variant first identified in India, in a lab study, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. The study was conducted on blood serum from eight participants obtained one week after they received the second...
Congress & Courts|NBC News
Democrats push ahead with partisan-tilted committee to investigate Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — Democrats in the House are pushing ahead with plans to create a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol comprised of more Democrats than Republicans, a partisan tilt that is already sparking criticism from the GOP. The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on...
Asia|Posted byThe Associated Press
State TV: NKoreans heartbroken over Kim’s ‘emaciated looks’
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heartbroken North Koreans have been worrying tearfully about leader Kim Jong Un’s “emaciated looks,” state media quoted a local resident as saying, in a rare acknowledgement of foreign speculation about his weight loss. The comments were seen as an effort to boost domestic support for...
Public Safety|Posted byFox News
Tour de France crash suspect may have fled country as authorities search: report
The woman who caused a massive pile-up at the Tour de France on Saturday is reportedly still on the run and may have fled the country in the aftermath of the incident. French authorities said the suspect, dressed in blue jeans, a red and white striped shirt and a yellow raincoat, fled the scene before anyone could reach her. She was holding a sign that read "ALLEZ OPI-OMI!" as cyclist Tony Martin and his teammates crashed into her.