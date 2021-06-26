Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

An insight into Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness

Posted by 
Jean-Baptiste Dickens
Jean-Baptiste Dickens
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FtFD_0adfnXKf00
Anna Shvets/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Paycheck Protection Program is a part of the CARES Act that aims to retain businesses during the pandemic era by making first and second-round PPP loans forgivable in order to ensure the businesses don't burden with long-term debt.

Lenders are the responsible party to approve the PPP loan forgiveness application, so it is essentials to prepare the complete documents and papers required.

The following steps are as follows:

Loan Forgiveness Requirements

Both first and second-round PPP loans qualify for full loan forgiveness during the eighth to twenty-fourth week covered period if:

  • Employee and compensation levels are maintained
  • Loan proceeds are spent on payroll costs and other eligible expenses (such as rent, utilities, etc.)
  • At least 60% of the proceeds are spent on payroll costs (wages, tips, benefits, and other expenses related to payroll).

Safe Harbors for Reducing FTEs

Two separate safe harbor rules exempt certain borrowers from having their loan forgiveness amount reduced based on a reduction in FTE employee levels.

  • Safe Harbor 1:

If you’re unable to return to the same level of business activity the business was operating at before February 15, 2020, due to compliance with requirements or guidance issued between March 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, by federal, state, or local government.

  • Safe Harbor 2:

If you reduced your FTE employee level between February 15, 2020, and April 26, 2020, and you restored FTE levels to either the level before December 31, 2020, or to the FTE levels in the pay period that included February 15, 2020.

Applying for Forgiveness

Once you've completed the process, you can apply for a loan within 10 months from your covered period. If you don't apply for a loan within the mentioned period, your loan repayment will no longer be valid and you are required to restart making loan payments.

The following documents are required for the application:

  • Application form SBA 3508, SBA 3508EZ, SBA 3508S, or a lender equivalent. Forms 3805EZ and 3805S are shorter versions of the form for specific types of borrowers, and your lender can help you determine which form is best for you.
  • Documentation for payroll expenses (such as bank account statements or third-party payment records, IRS or state tax filings, and payment receipts or statements for employer contributions to health insurance or retirement plans).
  • Documentation for non-payroll expenses (business mortgage interest or lease/rent payment receipts or account statements; utility payment receipts, canceled checks or bank account statements; grocery, supplies, and PPE receipts; etc.).

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Jean-Baptiste Dickens

Jean-Baptiste Dickens

New Orleans, LA
107
Followers
56
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

French, English but All-American

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Forgivable Loan#Loan Forgiveness#Loan Application#Fte#Ppe#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credits & Loans
News Break
IRS
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Stephanie Moua

New law on unemployment compensation, loan forgiveness goes into effect

ST. PAUL, MN — The State of Minnesota has enacted new tax laws concerning unemployment compensation and PPP loan forgiveness on July 1. Minnesota Department of Revenue is amending Minnesota tax forms and working with tax software suppliers to update their systems to reflect the changes in the tax legislation. Taxpayers should file no modified returns relating to retroactive provisions in the tax bill until the forms are updated. The department will notify taxpayers when revised forms become available.
EconomyInside Higher Ed

Major Student Loan Servicer Leaving Federal Loan Program

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency said Thursday that it would not be extending its federal student loan servicing contract with the Department of Education once it expires in December. It agreed to continue working with the Office of Federal Student Aid until all its borrowers are transitioned to a different servicer.
Income TaxMotley Fool

Higher-Income Americans Received $1,400 Stimulus Checks. What Gives?

The most recent round of stimulus checks was supposed to exclude higher earners. Apparently, it didn't. Millions of Americans saw $1,400 stimulus checks hit their bank accounts after the American Rescue Plan was signed into law in mid-March. But that most recent stimulus round differed from the previous two rounds in that the cutoffs for eligibility were lowered.
Personal FinanceObserver-Reporter

Why you might want mortgage life insurance

With the increase in home purchases and refinancing of existing mortgages with additional debt, a discussion on mortgage life insurance and why you may want it seems timely. To simplify the discussion, I’m removing the word mortgage and will refer simply to the need and different types of life insurance that can provide protection to a borrower in the event of their untimely death.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

5 Reasons to Get a Debt Consolidation Loan

If you're looking for something to help you pay off debt, a debt consolidation loan could be the solution. Anyone who has been in debt knows how difficult it can be. You have extra bills to pay every month, and interest charges keep adding to how much you owe. A...
U.S. PoliticsAOL Corp

Sen. Warren says borrowers can 'breathe a sigh of relief' after major servicer drops out of federal student loan program

This story has been updated to include a statement from the Education Department. The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) — a national student loan servicer that has been criticized for failing to forgive the debts of public servants — is planning to exit the federal student loan servicing business in December of this year.
Relationship Advicencsu.edu

Srini Krishnamurthy Gives Expert Insight on Personal Loan Rates

Srini Krishnamurthy, associate professor of finance, has advice for those who want to lower personal loan rates and how important annual percentage rates are to personal loan terms. “Oftentimes, if you have a relationship deposit account with a bank, you can benefit from a slight decrease in the loan rate,...
Personal Financewintersexpress.com

IRS expands Child Tax Credit for 2021

The Internal Revenue Service has sent more than 36 million letters to families notifying them they may be eligible to receive advance monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments starting in July. The temporary expanded CTC was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for 2021.The CTC is a benefit...
Personal FinanceBusiness Wire

Salary Finance Rewards American Workers For Opening and Contributing to Savings Accounts

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salary Finance, the leading provider of socially responsible financial products for American workers, announced an ambitious new product today that aims to help millions of U.S. workers save more money. In partnership with financial technology company Chime, Save from Salary Finance will enable US workers who are employed by Salary Finance’s employer partners to open a Chime spending account and high-interest Chime savings account, connect their direct deposit, and get rewarded for saving. Salary Finance will also uniquely pay workers to build their savings.
Porter, INInside Indiana Business

NIRPC Launches Relief Loan Program for NWI Businesses

PORTAGE - The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission says northwest Indiana businesses impacted by the pandemic can now access federal loan funds. Businesses and organizations located in Lake, La Porte, or Porter counties can apply for loans of $10,000 to $100,000 through the Recover NWI program. “It’s been a difficult...
Credits & LoansNorwalk Hour

PPP Loan Forgiveness Period Beginning to Close; Payments May Be Due

Small-business owners who obtained a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in 2020 need to pay close attention to their forgiveness period, as the window of time to avoid payments of principal and interest is closing. For example, if you obtained a PPP loan on April 15, 2020 and took the maximum coverage period of 24 weeks, you will have until this August 30 to apply for forgiveness. If you fail to apply for forgiveness in time, you will be responsible for monthly interest and principal loan payments. While you can still apply for forgiveness later, you will be making monthly payments of principal and interest until your forgiveness request is approved by the bank and the Small Business Association (SBA). The bank and SBA have up to five months to approve your forgiveness request.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

What Is Considered 'Fair Credit' for a Loan in 2021?

Here's what it means to have fair credit -- and how it might hurt you. There are plenty of reasons why you might need to borrow money via a personal loan. Maybe you want to renovate your home. Or maybe you have medical bills you want to consolidate. If you're...
Topeka, KSWIBW

HUD Mortgage Relief Program looks to help Topekans with mortgage payments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The HUD Mortgage Relief Program is working to help Topekans with mortgage payment relief after having experienced financial difficulty related to COVID-19 until July 31. The City of Topeka says Housing and Urban Development is working to help residents keep up with FHA-insured mortgage payments due...

Comments / 0

Community Policy