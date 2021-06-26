An insight into Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness

Anna Shvets/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Paycheck Protection Program is a part of the CARES Act that aims to retain businesses during the pandemic era by making first and second-round PPP loans forgivable in order to ensure the businesses don't burden with long-term debt.

Lenders are the responsible party to approve the PPP loan forgiveness application, so it is essentials to prepare the complete documents and papers required.

The following steps are as follows:

Loan Forgiveness Requirements

Both first and second-round PPP loans qualify for full loan forgiveness during the eighth to twenty-fourth week covered period if:

Employee and compensation levels are maintained

Loan proceeds are spent on payroll costs and other eligible expenses (such as rent, utilities, etc.)

At least 60% of the proceeds are spent on payroll costs (wages, tips, benefits, and other expenses related to payroll).

Safe Harbors for Reducing FTEs

Two separate safe harbor rules exempt certain borrowers from having their loan forgiveness amount reduced based on a reduction in FTE employee levels.

Safe Harbor 1:

If you’re unable to return to the same level of business activity the business was operating at before February 15, 2020, due to compliance with requirements or guidance issued between March 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, by federal, state, or local government.

Safe Harbor 2:

If you reduced your FTE employee level between February 15, 2020, and April 26, 2020, and you restored FTE levels to either the level before December 31, 2020, or to the FTE levels in the pay period that included February 15, 2020.

Applying for Forgiveness

Once you've completed the process, you can apply for a loan within 10 months from your covered period. If you don't apply for a loan within the mentioned period, your loan repayment will no longer be valid and you are required to restart making loan payments.

The following documents are required for the application:

Application form SBA 3508, SBA 3508EZ, SBA 3508S, or a lender equivalent. Forms 3805EZ and 3805S are shorter versions of the form for specific types of borrowers, and your lender can help you determine which form is best for you.

Documentation for payroll expenses (such as bank account statements or third-party payment records, IRS or state tax filings, and payment receipts or statements for employer contributions to health insurance or retirement plans).

Documentation for non-payroll expenses (business mortgage interest or lease/rent payment receipts or account statements; utility payment receipts, canceled checks or bank account statements; grocery, supplies, and PPE receipts; etc.).

