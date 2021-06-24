Wednesday's top prospect performers
Here's a look at Wednesday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Brewers: Garrett Mitchell, OF (MLB No. 50), High-A Wisconsin. Mitchell hit his second homer of the season and boosted his average to .321 with a 2-for-4 performance for Wisconsin. The 22-year-old, a first-round pick from last year’s Draft, hit a solo homer in the third and added an RBI double in the eighth. Mitchell is hitting .306 in June and is 4-for-13 with three extra-base hits and three RBIs over his past three games. Brewers prospects stats »www.mlb.com