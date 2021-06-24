Wednesday's top prospect performers

We’ve made it to the end — the top 10 prospects of our new 2021 Top 30. If you’ve missed out on the first two installments, be sure to get caught up…. One thing that stands out to me, despite the inevitable turnover within the Braves system, is just the general diversity of this current top 10. There are six pitchers and four hitters, with four of the five top prospects featuring the latter group. That’s a bit of different dynamic considering the surplus in prospect pitchers over the last several years. Of course, only time will tell whether or not this transition will prove successful.