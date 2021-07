GLASGOW, Scotland — No side in the last 16 of Euro 2020 was more fortunate to be there than Ukraine. But that didn’t matter. As the final vestiges of the midsummer daylight were just fading over Hampden Park, as the clock ticked toward the third of the three minutes of added time at the end of extra time, Oleksandr Zinchenko measured yet another cross from the left. The delivery was good. Substitute Artem Dovbyk ran on, dived forward and headed powerfully past Robin Olsen. For 20 minutes Sweden, clearly exhausted, had held out with 10 men. But it could not hold on quite long enough for penalties, and so it is Ukraine that will face in England in Rome in Saturday’s quarterfinal following a historic 2–1 victory.