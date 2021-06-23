Local groups awaiting word on Ursula Judkins Viewpoint appeals

The Seattle Hearing Examiners Office will soon decide whether appeals to a proposed development on the hill below Ursula Judkins Viewpoint will move forward or be dismissed. In May, the Magnolia Community Council and members of the Last 6000, a Seattle environmental group focused on saving Seattle’s urban forest, each filed appeals to a Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections decision to permit OceanStar, LLC’s proposed development on the hillside below Ursula Judkins Viewpoint and above the Admiral’s House near Pier 91 and the Elliot Bay Marina.