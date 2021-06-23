Seattle Center hosting Iranian festival this weekend

The Seattle Center is hosting a festival to celebrate Iranian music, food art and culture from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday via Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/iacaseattle. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan launches the festival with a special greeting, followed by an interview with Seattle Center director Robert Nellams and Iranian American Community Alliance Chairwoman Mahta Ahmadnia. Shally Zomorodi (San Diego Fox 5 news anchor), IACA founder Ali Ghambari, festival poster designer Ghazaleh Vakili, Mona Kiani of Englisi Farsi, author Zeina Abdullah and others will also speak. Festival music and art components include Seattle Persian School in song, Karoun Dance Ensemble, music by Payam Khast-Khodaei and a video of artwork by local Iranian-American artists. Iranian poet, song writer and pop singer Shahyar Ghanbari will be interviewed, along with the contemporary folk music ensemble Rastak Music Group, whose members will perform. Festival producers will round out the evening with two cooking demonstrations, by Omid Roustaei a.k.a. The Caspian Chef and culinary director for Seattle-Isfahan Sister City Advocacy and a baking demonstration by Sepideh Zolfaghari of Joon Sweets. Go to www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/iranian-festival for more information.