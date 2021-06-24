Cancel
Lane County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lane by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LANE COUNTY At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dighton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Alamota. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

Lane, KS
Dighton, KS
Lane County, KS
