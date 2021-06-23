A new dawn for LGBTQ+-welcoming Senior Living Communities
Pride month may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean our support for the LGBTQ+ community should too. When Bayview opened its doors in 1961, there were few communities where individuals could feel safe and comfortable expressing their authentic selves, especially those who did not fit in to society’s expectations of gender roles and sexual preferences. Tragically, it took the Stonewall riots and later the AIDS crisis to spark change for those who identified as LGBTQ+.queenannenews.com