Tator Tot Memorial calf roping winners listed

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Tator Tot Memorial calf roping was held Sunday, June 13, at Nixon's arena in Freedom. With 12 entries in the WPRA tiedown and 30 in the open Breakaway, it was a good day for roping! Posting of the colors and pledge of allegiance was given by American Legion Hatch-Vincent Post 63 Commander Valerie Brown and the National Anthem was sung by National FFA Honor Choir member Jaci Weber. Pastor Mark Kinkel delivered an inspirational devotion, Righteousness On Point Everyday, before kicking off the roping competition.

