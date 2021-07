Italy just don’t let up, securing first place in top gear with a second team. Thanks to a 1-0 win over Wales that had the feel of a 4-0, Roberto Mancini’s side also ensured a 100% record. That is fitting for a group that have fast become the team of the tournament, because they have done everything so far at a maximum, and at maximum speed.Another consequence of that was Wales managing a hugely valuable second place by the minimal margin, as they edged out Switzerland on goal difference, and after a fair bit of anxiety. The result means...