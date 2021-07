Now we can all have a good moan and argue that England are yet to lay down a marker with a special performance like France or Germany at this tournament. We can contend they have not shown anything like the consistency of Italy, Belgium and Holland, the three nations who have not surrendered a point in the group stages. We can say the second-half fizzled out, and that little more than two years ago England beat the same opponents, Czech Republic, 5-0 at Wembley. And that would all be true. Yet what is also true is that England won their group by three clear points from the 2018 World Cup finalists, Croatia, and beat them, which they couldn't do three years ago.