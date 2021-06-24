Students participate in Northwest Career Academy
Twenty-two area incoming eighth and ninth grade students participated in the Northwest Career Academy program (NWCA). The students spent three days touring area businesses, performing community service and learning about economic opportunities available for them throughout Northwest Oklahoma. The academy took place on May 25-27. NWCA is a joint effort by Northwest Technology Center, the NWTC Foundation and area banks, financial institutions, the ORRC and others.