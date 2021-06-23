Janet Johnson Fricks 73, passed away Tuesday June 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband James Benjamin Fricks (Knoxville, TN), her parents Bill and Mildred Johnson (Rome, Ga.) and a daughter Jennifer Diane Fricks. She is survived by her daughter Lorri Fricks (Knoxville, TN) and granddaughter, Molly Fricks. Janet graduated from West Rome High School, received a bachelor's degree from Shorter College and a master's degree from Berry College. Janet, Ben and Lorri were longtime members of St. Peter's church in Rome, Ga. Janet taught school in Rome for many years and worked with RESA in Rome. Ben and Janet moved to Charlotte where Janet worked for the county school system. They then moved to Murfreesboro, TN where Janet was the principal of the adult High School. Janet and Ben retired to Knoxville, Tn to be close to their daughter and granddaughter. Janet loved the beach, the mountains, shopping, playing the piano and her cats. Janet requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to FundMaya at https://www.fundamaya.org/donate-to-fundamaya. FundMaya is a charity that helps children and families in need in Guatemala, where Janet's granddaughter was born. Services will be held at St. Joseph's On The Mountain in Mentone, Al. Saturday June, 26, 2021 at 2pm CST. Arrangements by Rose Funeral and Cremation - Mann. Online condolences may be made at www.rosefuneraltn.com.